Pbf Energy Inc-A Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (PBF)

Pbf Energy Inc-A (NYSE:PBF) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $6.71 on a volume of 1.3 million shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Pbf Energy Inc-A has traded in a range of $5.19 to $35.15 and is now at $7.23, 39% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 11.2%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Pbf Energy Inc-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Pbf Energy Inc-A in search of a potential trend change.