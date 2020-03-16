Paychex Inc: New 52-Week Low Set Today (PAYX)

Shares of Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) traded at a new 52-week low today of $61.14. So far today approximately 122,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2 million shares.

Paychex, Inc. provides comprehensive payroll and integrated human resource and employee benefits outsourcing solutions for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company's services range from calculating payroll and filing tax payments to administering retirement plans and workers' compensation.

Paychex Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $90.54 and the current low of $61.14 and are currently at $61.44 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) has potential upside of 4.7% based on a current price of $61.44 and analysts' consensus price target of $64.33. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $84.24 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $84.78.

