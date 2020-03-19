Patterson Cos: The Losing Streak Continues (PDCO)

Patterson Cos (NASDAQ:PDCO) traded today at a new 52-week low of $15.04. Approximately 269,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.4 million shares.

There is potential upside of 69.7% for shares of Patterson Cos based on a current price of $15.64 and an average consensus analyst price target of $26.53. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $20.22 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $22.63.

Patterson Companies Inc. distributes dental products, veterinary supplies for companion pets, and rehabilitation supplies. The Company sells and markets to dental clinics and laboratories, veterinarians, and to the physical and occupational therapy markets.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Patterson Cos have traded between the current low of $15.04 and a high of $25.70 and are now at $15.64. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

