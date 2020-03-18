Parsley Energy-A Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Parsley Energy-A (NYSE:PE) traded today at $4.50, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 1.3 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 8.9 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Parsley Energy-A have traded between the current low of $4.50 and a high of $22.11 and are now at $4.63. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

Potential upside of 763.9% exists for Parsley Energy-A, based on a current level of $4.63 and analysts' average consensus price target of $40.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $14.91 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $16.51.

Parsley Energy, Inc, is an oil and natural gas company. The Company focused on the acquisition, development, and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. Parsley Energy serves customers in the State of Texas.

