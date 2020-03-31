Parsley Energy-A Crosses Above its 10-day MA (PE)

Parsley Energy-A (NYSE:PE) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $5.24 on a volume of 1.4 million shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Parsley Energy-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.92 and a high of $22.11 and are now at $5.49, 40% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

