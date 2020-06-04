Parker Hannifin Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (PH)

Today, shares of Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $122.38 on a volume of 173K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Parker Hannifin share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $215.94 and a 52-week low of $93.00 and are now trading 38% above that low price at $128.15 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.6%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Parker Hannifin. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Parker Hannifin in search of a potential trend change.