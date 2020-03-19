Paramount Group: The Losing Streak Continues (PGRE)

Shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) traded at a new 52-week low today of $6.42. So far today approximately 184,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.2 million shares.

Paramount Group, Inc. operates and manages Class A office properties. The Company provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment, and financing. Paramount Group owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C., and San Francisco.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) has potential upside of 142.0% based on a current price of $7.06 and analysts' consensus price target of $17.08. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $13.10 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $13.49.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Paramount Group have traded between the current low of $6.42 and a high of $15.11 and are now at $7.06. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.73% lower and 2.67% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Paramount Group and will alert subscribers who have PGRE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.