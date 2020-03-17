Paramount Group: The Losing Streak Continues (PGRE)

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) traded today at a new 52-week low of $7.84. So far today approximately 552,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2 million shares.

Paramount Group, Inc. operates and manages Class A office properties. The Company provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment, and financing. Paramount Group owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C., and San Francisco.

Potential upside of 114.6% exists for Paramount Group, based on a current level of $7.96 and analysts' average consensus price target of $17.08. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $13.36 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $13.56.

In the past 52 weeks, Paramount Group share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $7.84 and a high of $15.11 and are now at $7.96. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

