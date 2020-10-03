Paramount Group: The Losing Streak Continues (PGRE)

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) traded today at a new 52-week low of $10.65. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 105,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.8 million shares.

Over the past year, Paramount Grouphas traded in a range of $10.65 to $15.11 and are now at $10.80. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.32% lower and 0.94% lower over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 58.1% for shares of Paramount Group based on a current price of $10.80 and an average consensus analyst price target of $17.08. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $13.67 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $13.78.

Paramount Group, Inc. operates and manages Class A office properties. The Company provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment, and financing. Paramount Group owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C., and San Francisco.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Paramount Group. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Paramount Group in search of a potential trend change.