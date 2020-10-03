Palo Alto Networ: The Losing Streak Continues (PANW)

Shares of Palo Alto Networ (NYSE:PANW) traded today at $162.61, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 225,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.5 million shares.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides network security solutions. The Company offers firewalls that identify and control applications, scan content to stop threats, prevent data leakage, integrated application, user, and content visibility. Palo Alto Networks serves customers worldwide.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Palo Alto Networ have traded between the current low of $162.61 and a high of $251.11 and are now at $164.95. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

Potential upside of 23.3% exists for Palo Alto Networ, based on a current level of $164.95 and analysts' average consensus price target of $203.45. Palo Alto Networ shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $219.98 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $229.43.

