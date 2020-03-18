Palo Alto Networ Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Palo Alto Networ (NYSE:PANW) traded today at a new 52-week low of $133.54. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 75,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.8 million shares.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides network security solutions. The Company offers firewalls that identify and control applications, scan content to stop threats, prevent data leakage, integrated application, user, and content visibility. Palo Alto Networks serves customers worldwide.

Palo Alto Networ has overhead space with shares priced $137.00, or 32.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $203.45. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $217.79 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $219.15.

Palo Alto Networ share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $251.11 and the current low of $133.54 and are currently at $137.00 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

