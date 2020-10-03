Pacwest Bancorp: New 52-Week Low Set Today (PACW)

Shares of Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) traded today at $27.21, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 132,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.2 million shares.

Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has potential upside of 109.8% based on a current price of $27.70 and analysts' consensus price target of $58.12. Pacwest Bancorp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $35.70 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $36.71.

In the past 52 weeks, Pacwest Bancorp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $27.21 and a high of $40.60 and are now at $27.70. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary, offers a wide range of commercial banking services.

