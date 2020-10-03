MySmarTrend
Pacwest Bancorp: New 52-Week Low Set Today (PACW)

Written on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 10:37am
Shares of Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) traded today at $27.21, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 132,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.2 million shares.

Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has potential upside of 109.8% based on a current price of $27.70 and analysts' consensus price target of $58.12. Pacwest Bancorp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $35.70 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $36.71.

In the past 52 weeks, Pacwest Bancorp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $27.21 and a high of $40.60 and are now at $27.70. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary, offers a wide range of commercial banking services.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Pacwest Bancorp and will alert subscribers who have PACW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

