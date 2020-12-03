Pacwest Bancorp: The Losing Streak Continues (PACW)

Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) traded today at a new 52-week low of $21.05. So far today approximately 167,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.2 million shares.

Pacwest Bancorp has overhead space with shares priced $21.51, or 63.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $58.12. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $35.27 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $36.60.

Over the past year, Pacwest Bancorphas traded in a range of $21.05 to $40.60 and are now at $21.51. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary, offers a wide range of commercial banking services.

