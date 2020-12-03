MySmarTrend
Pacwest Bancorp: The Losing Streak Continues (PACW)

Written on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 11:12am
By David Diaz

Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) traded today at a new 52-week low of $21.05. So far today approximately 167,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.2 million shares.

Pacwest Bancorp has overhead space with shares priced $21.51, or 63.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $58.12. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $35.27 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $36.60.

Over the past year, Pacwest Bancorphas traded in a range of $21.05 to $40.60 and are now at $21.51. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary, offers a wide range of commercial banking services.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Pacwest Bancorp and will alert subscribers who have PACW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: 52 week high/lows pacwest bancorp

Ticker(s): PACW

