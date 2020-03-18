Pacwest Bancorp Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) traded at a new 52-week low today of $18.29. Approximately 159,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.4 million shares.

Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has potential upside of 216.9% based on a current price of $18.34 and analysts' consensus price target of $58.12. Pacwest Bancorp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $33.87 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $36.27.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pacwest Bancorp have traded between the current low of $18.29 and a high of $40.60 and are now at $18.34. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.9%.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary, offers a wide range of commercial banking services.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Pacwest Bancorp and will alert subscribers who have PACW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.