Packaging Corp Crosses Below its 10-day MA (PKG)

Packaging Corp (NYSE:PKG) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $86.74 on a volume of 124K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Packaging Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $114.78 and a 52-week low of $71.05 and are now trading 21% above that low price at $85.74 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

