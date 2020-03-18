Paccar Inc: The Losing Streak Continues (PCAR)

Shares of Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) traded at a new 52-week low today of $56.17. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 195,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.3 million shares.

Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has potential upside of 28.7% based on a current price of $57.30 and analysts' consensus price target of $73.75. Paccar Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $72.58 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $72.84.

Paccar Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $83.41 and the current low of $56.17 and are currently at $57.30 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.12% lower and 1.43% lower over the past week, respectively.

PACCAR Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks, and related aftermarket distribution of parts. The Company also offers finance and leasing services to its customers and dealers.

