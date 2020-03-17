Owens Corning: New 52-Week Low Set Today (OC)

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) traded today at $32.54, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 178,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.6 million shares.

Owens Corning produces residential and commercial building materials, glass-fiber reinforcements, and engineered materials for composite systems. The Company offers its products globally to various industries.

Owens Corning has overhead space with shares priced $32.77, or 63.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $89.00. Owens Corning shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $59.39 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $60.20.

Owens Corning share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $68.72 and the current low of $32.54 and are currently at $32.77 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

