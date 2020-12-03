Outfront Media I: New 52-Week Low Set Today (OUT)

Outfront Media I (NYSE:OUT) traded at a new 52-week low today of $16.20. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 192,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.3 million shares.

Potential upside of 52.8% exists for Outfront Media I, based on a current level of $16.47 and analysts' average consensus price target of $25.17. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $26.84 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $28.37.

Outfront Media I share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $31.20 and the current low of $16.20 and are currently at $16.47 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. The Company maintains a portfolio consisting of billboard displays and municipal transit systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

