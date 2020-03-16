Outfront Media I Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Outfront Media I (NYSE:OUT) traded at a new 52-week low today of $15.21. So far today approximately 220,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.5 million shares.

Outfront Media I share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $31.20 and the current low of $15.21 and are currently at $15.35 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.51% lower and 2.38% lower over the past week, respectively.

Potential upside of 64.0% exists for Outfront Media I, based on a current level of $15.35 and analysts' average consensus price target of $25.17. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $26.75 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $27.95.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. The Company maintains a portfolio consisting of billboard displays and municipal transit systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

