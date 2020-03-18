Oracle Corp Crosses Below its 10-day MA (ORCL)

Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $45.64 on a volume of 762K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Oracle Corp have traded between a low of $37.62 and a high of $57.06 and are now at $44.38, which is 18% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

