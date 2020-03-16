Oneok Inc: New 52-Week Low Set Today (OKE)

Shares of Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) traded at a new 52-week low today of $26.34. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 313,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 4.1 million shares.

ONEOK, Inc. is a diversified energy company. The Company is involved in the natural gas and natural gas liquids business across the United States.

Oneok Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $78.48 and the current low of $26.34 and are currently at $26.36 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.6%.

Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) has potential upside of 146.6% based on a current price of $26.36 and analysts' consensus price target of $65.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $70.39 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $70.48.

