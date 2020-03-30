Oneok Inc Crosses Below its 10-day MA (OKE)

Today, shares of Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $20.69 on a volume of 914K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Oneok Inc has traded in a range of $12.16 to $78.48 and is now at $18.83, 55% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 8.3%.

