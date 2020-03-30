MySmarTrend
Oneok Inc Crosses Below its 10-day MA (OKE)

Written on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 10:34am
By David Diaz

Today, shares of Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $20.69 on a volume of 914K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Oneok Inc has traded in a range of $12.16 to $78.48 and is now at $18.83, 55% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 8.3%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Oneok Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Oneok Inc in search of a potential trend change.

