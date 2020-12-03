Omnicom Group: The Losing Streak Continues (OMC)

Shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) traded today at $57.18, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 83,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.5 million shares.

Omnicom Group Inc. provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The Company's agencies, which operate in major markets around the world, provide a comprehensive range of services including traditional media advertising; customer relationship management (CRM); public relations; and specialty communications.

Potential upside of 40.9% exists for Omnicom Group, based on a current level of $57.35 and analysts' average consensus price target of $80.80. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $75.87 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $78.18.

Omnicom Group share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $85.05 and the current low of $57.18 and are currently at $57.35 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

