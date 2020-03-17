Omnicom Group Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) traded at a new 52-week low today of $52.62. Approximately 573,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.6 million shares.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) has potential upside of 52.9% based on a current price of $52.86 and analysts' consensus price target of $80.80. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $74.56 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $77.90.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Omnicom Group have traded between the current low of $52.62 and a high of $85.05 and are now at $52.86. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.36% lower and 1.72% lower over the past week, respectively.

Omnicom Group Inc. provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The Company's agencies, which operate in major markets around the world, provide a comprehensive range of services including traditional media advertising; customer relationship management (CRM); public relations; and specialty communications.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Omnicom Group on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $74.97. Since that call, shares of Omnicom Group have fallen 23.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.