Omega Healthcare Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) traded at a new 52-week low today of $23.75. So far today approximately 509,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.9 million shares.

Over the past year, Omega Healthcarehas traded in a range of $23.75 to $45.10 and are now at $25.99. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Potential upside of 10.8% exists for Omega Healthcare, based on a current level of $25.99 and analysts' average consensus price target of $28.79. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $40.38 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $42.16.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in and provides financing to the long-term care industry. Omega operates healthcare facilities in the United States which are operated by independent healthcare operating companies.

