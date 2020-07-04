Omega Healthcare Crosses Above its 10-day MA (OHI)

Today, shares of Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $26.33 on a volume of 441K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Omega Healthcare has traded in a range of $13.33 to $45.10 and is now at $29.44, 121% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Omega Healthcare on March 20th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $22.97. Since that recommendation, shares of Omega Healthcare have risen 15.7%. We continue to monitor OHI for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.