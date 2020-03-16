Olin Corp: New 52-Week Low Set Today (OLN)

Shares of Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) traded at a new 52-week low today of $8.76. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 193,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 4.1 million shares.

Potential upside of 343.3% exists for Olin Corp, based on a current level of $8.82 and analysts' average consensus price target of $39.10. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $16.03 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $18.18.

Olin Corporation manufactures chemicals and ammunition products. The Company manufactures and sells chlorine, caustic soda, sodium hydrosulfite, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, sodium chlorate, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide. Olin also manufactures products that include sporting ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and industrial cartridges.

Olin Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $25.35 and the current low of $8.76 and are currently at $8.82 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Olin Corp on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $15.76. Since that call, shares of Olin Corp have fallen 34.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.