Old Repub Intl Crosses Above its 10-day MA (ORI)

Old Repub Intl (NYSE:ORI) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $14.78 on a volume of 384K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Old Repub Intl has traded in a range of $11.88 to $23.98 and is now at $15.89, 34% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Old Repub Intl on October 31st, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $22.19. Since that call, shares of Old Repub Intl have fallen 33.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.