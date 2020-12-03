Oge Energy Corp: The Losing Streak Continues (OGE)

Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) traded at a new 52-week low today of $31.25. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 67,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.5 million shares.

Over the past year, Oge Energy Corphas traded in a range of $31.25 to $46.43 and are now at $31.42. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

OGE Energy Corp., through its principal subsidiary Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to wholesale and retail customers in communities in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. The Company, through Enogex Inc., operates natural gas transmission and gathering pipelines, has interests in gas processing plants, and markets electricity.

Potential upside of 11.9% exists for Oge Energy Corp, based on a current level of $31.42 and analysts' average consensus price target of $35.17. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $43.30 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $43.65.

