Oge Energy Corp: The Losing Streak Continues (OGE)

Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) traded today at a new 52-week low of $33.91. Approximately 201,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.4 million shares.

Oge Energy Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $46.43 and the current low of $33.91 and are currently at $34.40 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

Oge Energy Corp has overhead space with shares priced $34.40, or 2.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $35.17. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $43.38 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $44.04.

OGE Energy Corp., through its principal subsidiary Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to wholesale and retail customers in communities in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. The Company, through Enogex Inc., operates natural gas transmission and gathering pipelines, has interests in gas processing plants, and markets electricity.

