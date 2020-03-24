Nvidia Corp Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (NVDA)

Today, shares of Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $218.40 on a volume of 1.7 million shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nvidia Corp have traded between a low of $132.60 and a high of $316.32 and are now at $237.61, which is 79% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Nvidia Corp on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $272.50. Since that call, shares of Nvidia Corp have fallen 21.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.