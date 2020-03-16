Nuvasive Inc Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) traded at a new 52-week low today of $36.17. So far today approximately 116,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 978,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Nuvasive Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $36.17 and a high of $81.91 and are now at $38.33. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

NuVasive, Inc. designs, develops, and markets products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company's products include maximum access surgery (MAS) and fusion products.

Potential upside of 56.4% exists for Nuvasive Inc, based on a current level of $38.33 and analysts' average consensus price target of $59.93. Nuvasive Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $67.13 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $72.69.

