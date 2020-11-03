Nuvasive Inc Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) traded today at a new 52-week low of $52.36. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 90,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 855,000 shares.

NuVasive, Inc. designs, develops, and markets products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company's products include maximum access surgery (MAS) and fusion products.

Nuvasive Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $81.91 and the current low of $52.36 and are currently at $53.49 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

Potential upside of 12.0% exists for Nuvasive Inc, based on a current level of $53.49 and analysts' average consensus price target of $59.93. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $67.38 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $74.61.

