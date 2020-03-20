Nucor Corp Crosses Below its 10-day MA (NUE)

Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $33.00 on a volume of 458K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nucor Corp have traded between a low of $27.53 and a high of $61.17 and are now at $30.35, which is 10% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.1%.

