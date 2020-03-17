Nu Skin Enterp-A: The Losing Streak Continues (NUS)

Shares of Nu Skin Enterp-A (NYSE:NUS) traded at a new 52-week low today of $17.14. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 118,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Nu Skin Enterp-A share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $17.14 and a high of $64.90 and are now at $17.64. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. is a global direct selling company. The Company distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. Nu Skin Enterprises markets its products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. Nu Skin Enterprises provides marketing and distribution of technology-based products through Big Planet, Inc.

There is potential upside of 337.5% for shares of Nu Skin Enterp-A based on a current price of $17.64 and an average consensus analyst price target of $77.17. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $32.22 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $39.97.

