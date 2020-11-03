Nu Skin Enterp-A: The Losing Streak Continues (NUS)

Shares of Nu Skin Enterp-A (NYSE:NUS) traded today at $21.47, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 134,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 892,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nu Skin Enterp-A have traded between the current low of $21.47 and a high of $64.90 and are now at $21.48. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. is a global direct selling company. The Company distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. Nu Skin Enterprises markets its products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. Nu Skin Enterprises provides marketing and distribution of technology-based products through Big Planet, Inc.

Nu Skin Enterp-A has overhead space with shares priced $21.48, or 72.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $77.17. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $33.92 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $40.60.

