Nu Skin Enterp-A Crosses Above its 10-day MA (NUS)

Nu Skin Enterp-A (NYSE:NUS) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $18.66 on a volume of 360K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Nu Skin Enterp-A has traded in a range of $12.31 to $64.90 and is now at $20.41, 66% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Nu Skin Enterp-A and will alert subscribers who have NUS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.