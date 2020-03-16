Nrg Energy: The Losing Streak Continues (NRG)

Shares of Nrg Energy (NYSE:NRG) traded at a new 52-week low today of $25.41. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 272,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.7 million shares.

NRG Energy, Inc. owns and operates a diverse portfolio of power-generating facilities primarily in the United States. The Company offers energy production and cogeneration facilities, thermal energy production, and energy resource recovery facilities.

Nrg Energy has overhead space with shares priced $26.51, or 26.1% below the average consensus analyst price target of $35.88. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $36.61 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $37.18.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nrg Energy have traded between the current low of $25.41 and a high of $43.66 and are now at $26.51. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Nrg Energy on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $37.06. Since that call, shares of Nrg Energy have fallen 22.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.