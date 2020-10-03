Nrg Energy Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (NRG)

Nrg Energy (NYSE:NRG) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $34.02 on a volume of 424K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Nrg Energy has traded in a range of $30.82 to $43.66 and is now at $32.21, 5% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Nrg Energy and will alert subscribers who have NRG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.