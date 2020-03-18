Norwegian Cruise: New 52-Week Low Set Today (NCLH)

Shares of Norwegian Cruise (NYSE:NCLH) traded at a new 52-week low today of $8.90. So far today approximately 3.5 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 8.6 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Norwegian Cruise share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $8.90 and a high of $59.78 and are now at $8.91. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.3%.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. operates a fleet of passenger cruise ships. The Company offers an array of cruise itineraries and theme cruises, as well as markets its services through various distribution channels including retail and travel agents, international and incentive sales, and consumer direct. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings serves customers worldwide.

Norwegian Cruise (NYSE:NCLH) has potential upside of 636.4% based on a current price of $8.91 and analysts' consensus price target of $65.61. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $45.30 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $50.31.

