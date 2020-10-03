Norwegian Cruise: The Losing Streak Continues (NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise (NYSE:NCLH) traded at a new 52-week low today of $20.00. Approximately 2.1 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.5 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Norwegian Cruise share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $20.00 and a high of $59.78 and are now at $20.53. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.88% lower and 3.66% lower over the past week, respectively.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. operates a fleet of passenger cruise ships. The Company offers an array of cruise itineraries and theme cruises, as well as markets its services through various distribution channels including retail and travel agents, international and incentive sales, and consumer direct. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings serves customers worldwide.

Norwegian Cruise has overhead space with shares priced $20.53, or 68.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $65.61. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $50.83 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $51.59.

