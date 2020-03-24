Norwegian Cruise Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (NCLH)

Today, shares of Norwegian Cruise (NYSE:NCLH) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $10.36 on a volume of 5.4 million shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Norwegian Cruise have traded between a low of $7.03 and a high of $59.78 and are now at $12.43, which is 77% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.33% lower and 6.63% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Norwegian Cruise on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $53.58. Since that call, shares of Norwegian Cruise have fallen 82.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.