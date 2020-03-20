Northrop Grumman Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (NOC)

Today, shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $311.26 on a volume of 175K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Northrop Grumman share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $385.01 and a 52-week low of $263.29 and are now trading 13% above that low price at $298.62 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Northrop Grumman and will alert subscribers who have NOC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.