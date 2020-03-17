Northern Trust: New 52-Week Low Set Today (NTRS)

Shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) traded at a new 52-week low today of $61.67. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 401,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.7 million shares.

Northern Trust Corporation is a financial holding company that provides investment management, asset and fund administration, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, and affluent individuals. Northern Trust banking operations are its primary operations.

Northern Trust share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $110.48 and the current low of $61.67 and are currently at $62.26 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) has potential upside of 83.0% based on a current price of $62.26 and analysts' consensus price target of $113.94. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $95.85 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $96.12.

