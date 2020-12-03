Northern Trust Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) traded at a new 52-week low today of $65.11. Approximately 94,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.5 million shares.

Northern Trust Corporation is a financial holding company that provides investment management, asset and fund administration, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, and affluent individuals. Northern Trust banking operations are its primary operations.

There is potential upside of 74.6% for shares of Northern Trust based on a current price of $65.25 and an average consensus analyst price target of $113.94. Northern Trust shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $96.19 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $98.53.

Over the past year, Northern Trusthas traded in a range of $65.11 to $110.48 and are now at $65.25. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

