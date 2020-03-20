Northern Trust Crosses Below its 10-day MA (NTRS)

Today, shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $68.84 on a volume of 237K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Northern Trust share prices have been bracketed by a low of $61.51 and a high of $110.48 and are now at $65.67, 7% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.

