Norfolk Southern: New 52-Week Low Set Today (NSC)

Shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) traded today at $116.67, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 159,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2 million shares.

Norfolk Southern Corporation provides rail transportation services. The Company transports raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States. Norfolk Southern also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports

Norfolk Southern has overhead space with shares priced $119.50, or 23.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $156.23. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $187.83 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $189.50.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Norfolk Southern have traded between the current low of $116.67 and a high of $219.88 and are now at $119.50. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.

