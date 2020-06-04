Norfolk Southern Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (NSC)

Today, shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $144.42 on a volume of 455K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Norfolk Southern have traded between a low of $112.62 and a high of $219.88 and are now at $151.91, which is 35% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.4%.

