Nordstrom Inc: New 52-Week Low Set Today (JWN)

Shares of Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) traded at a new 52-week low today of $16.27. Approximately 606,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.6 million shares.

Nordstrom, Inc. is a fashion retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The Company operates through multiple retail channels, discount stores, boutiques, catalogs, and on the Internet. Nordstrom also offers, through a subsidiary, private label card credit and debit cards.

Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) has potential upside of 205.4% based on a current price of $16.68 and analysts' consensus price target of $50.93. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $34.42 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $37.08.

Over the past year, Nordstrom Inchas traded in a range of $16.27 to $46.20 and are now at $16.68. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.69% lower and 4.38% lower over the past week, respectively.

