Nisource Inc: New 52-Week Low Set Today (NI)

Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) traded at a new 52-week low today of $24.82. So far today approximately 142,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.6 million shares.

Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) has potential upside of 8.6% based on a current price of $24.89 and analysts' consensus price target of $27.02. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $28.52 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $28.83.

Over the past year, Nisource Inchas traded in a range of $24.82 to $30.67 and are now at $24.89. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

NiSource Inc. is an energy holding company. The Company's subsidiaries provide natural gas, electricity, and other products and services to customers located within a corridor that runs from the Gulf Coast through the Midwest to New England.

